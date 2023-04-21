Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality

Commercial real estate in Karmelavos seniunija, Lithuania

Karmelava
1
4 properties total found
Commercial in Margava, Lithuania
Commercial
Margava, Lithuania
358 m² 1 Floor
€ 290,000
SELLING BUILDING - SHOP BEFORE G., PALEMONE! 400 M. IKI REPEENTES PL. SEPARATE BUILDING WITH…
Commercial in Ramuciai, Lithuania
Commercial
Ramuciai, Lithuania
370 m² 1 Floor
€ 349,999
BIG, LOSSED IN THE BARI AND DIDELE ERDVES IN THE HIGH ! PROFESSIONAL, VERY GOOD SUPLANED IN …
Commercial in Narepai, Lithuania
Commercial
Narepai, Lithuania
169 m²
€ 222,000
SELLING THE HOME PART WITH THE BIG 9.96 a SECTION IN THE SONG !!! SPECIAL SUGGMENT WITH CENT…
Commercial in Narepai, Lithuania
Commercial
Narepai, Lithuania
451 m² 1 Floor
€ 550,000
SELLING THE WAINDS OF THE PROCEDURE PATALPOS IN THE RAYON!!! ------------------------------…
