  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Commercial in Uzgirelis, Lithuania
Commercial
Uzgirelis, Lithuania
1 000 m² 1 Floor
€ 890,000
A meat production workshop and a rural tourism business are for sale in the Kaišiadorys dist…
Commercial in Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Commercial
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
2 430 m² 1 Floor
€ 295,000
Commercial in Kriauciskes, Lithuania
Commercial
Kriauciskes, Lithuania
1 000 m² 1 Floor
€ 398,000
Commercial premises for sale in the Cairo area Premises are divided into three parts: - Cech…
Commercial in Bartaiciai, Lithuania
Commercial
Bartaiciai, Lithuania
1 225 m² 1 Floor
€ 450,000
BALL PRODUCTION BUSINESS WITH PATALPOMS IS SELDED! FOR THIS PRICE WE OFFER: - 714.59 sq. M.…
