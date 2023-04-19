Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Jiezno seniunija, Lithuania

Jieznas
2 properties total found
Commercialin Vezionys, Lithuania
Commercial
Vezionys, Lithuania
138 m² 1 Floor
€ 29,900
Commercialin Jieznas, Lithuania
Commercial
Jieznas, Lithuania
1 896 m² 1 Floor
€ 198,300
FOR SALE 1896.33 CF.M., 2.66 HA MANUFACTURING/STORAGE OBJECT. APPROPRIATE FOR THE ABSORPTION…
