Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Gelvonai

Commercial real estate in Gelvonai, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercialin Pavytine, Lithuania
Commercial
Pavytine, Lithuania
199 m² 1 Floor
€ 9,000
SELLING THE GAMPLY PATALPOSES IN THE UKMERGY RAJON, PABAISK OLD., ANTAKALN K. ! PATRAIN OFFE…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir