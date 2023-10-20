Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Lithuania
  4. Gardamas

Commercial real estate in Gardamas, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial in Gardamas, Lithuania
Commercial
Gardamas, Lithuania
Area 330 m²
Floor 1
SELLING 330.36 KV.M. BUILDING THE FILLION R. SAV., GARDAMO K., PIRTIES G. 2 Spacious rooms w…
€184,900
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir