Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Druskininku savivaldybe
  5. Druskininkai

Commercial real estate in Druskininkai, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Commercial
Druskininkai, Lithuania
64 m² 1 Floor
€ 39,000
Premises sanatoriums in Egle territory Semi-circular rooms for sale in a residential house …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir