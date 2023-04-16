Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality

Commercial real estate in Domeikavos seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercialin Kumpiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Kumpiai, Lithuania
56 m² 1 Floor
€ 140,600
SELLING THE CURRENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL IN THE HEAT! PATALP CAN BE APPLICED TO TRADE OR …

Properties features in Domeikavos seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir