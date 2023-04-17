Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Traku rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Aukstadvario seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercialin Tameliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Tameliai, Lithuania
1 201 m²
€ 396,000
SALE 1200.7 KV. M. PLOT MEA BUILDING WITH LAND SKLYP, PALUKN K. TRAK REMBERS BENEFITS • con…

Properties features in Aukstadvario seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir