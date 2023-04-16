Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Alytus District Municipality

Commercial real estate in Alytus District Municipality, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercialin Rimenai, Lithuania
Commercial
Rimenai, Lithuania
254 m²
€ 26,000
A two-storey building with a operating shop is for sale. The building is found near the Grea…

Properties features in Alytus District Municipality, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir