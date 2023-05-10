Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Alytus County, Lithuania

14 properties total found
Commercial in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 225 m²
Floor 1
€ 169,000
Commercial in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 897 m²
Floor 3
€ 97,000
Commercial in Giniunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Giniunai, Lithuania
Area 1 472 m²
Floor 1
€ 599,999
Commercial in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 3 488 m²
Floor 1
€ 499,999
Commercial in Vilguciai, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilguciai, Lithuania
Area 303 m²
Floor 1
€ 145,000
Commercial in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 459 m²
Floor 1
€ 344,250
Established business 10 bedrooms in Merkine, Lithuania
Established business 10 bedrooms
Merkine, Lithuania
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 10
Area 940 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Commercial in Ricieliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Ricieliai, Lithuania
Area 615 m²
€ 32,000
Commercial in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 516 m²
Floor 1
€ 220,000
Commercial in Lazdijai, Lithuania
Commercial
Lazdijai, Lithuania
Area 265 m²
Floor 2
€ 87,000
Commercial in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
€ 95,000
Commercial in Rimenai, Lithuania
Commercial
Rimenai, Lithuania
Area 254 m²
€ 26,000
Commercial in Versiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Versiai, Lithuania
Area 650 m²
Floor 2
€ 285,000
Commercial in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Commercial
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
€ 39,000
