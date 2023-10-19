Shops for sale in Vidzeme, Latvia

Show property on map Show properties list
Shop with furniture, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with furniture, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 190 m²
Commercial premise in the center (190 m2) - Between Blaumaņa iela and Lāčplēša iela. Avera…
€250,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 103 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€328,320
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 125 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€376,200
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 79 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€237,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 103 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€358,750
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 97 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€320,430
Shop 1 room with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop 1 room with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Commercial premises in the center (64 m2) - corner of Strelniek and Alberta. Busy streets o…
€340,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 160 m²
A commercial space is offered on the first floor of the building. Suitable for office, sh…
€740,000
Shop 5 rooms with electricity, with fridge, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop 5 rooms with electricity, with fridge, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 441 m²
For sale commercial property in which major repairs have been made. Parking for cars along …
€155,000
Shop with elevator, with internet, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
Shop with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 500 m²
A multifunctional commercial facility for sale in the central part of Riga. - for trade, pr…
€2,50M
Shop 8 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Shop 8 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Commercial premises with display windows in the center - Brivibas street 133. Busy streets,…
€195,000
Shop with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 209 m²
Separate commercial premises of the historical building of the new Lofts&Rosegold project. …
€669,000
Shop with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 338 m²
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
€1,10M
Shop with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 62 m²
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
€353,000
Shop with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 357 m²
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
€1,43M
Shop with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 231 m²
Separate commercial premises of the historical building of the new Lofts&Rosegold project. …
€925,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 074 m²
Commercial premises and historical building of the new project Lofts&Rosegold 2020. Comme…
€4,30M
Shop with electricity, with gas, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 302 m²
Commercial premises in the center for sale Busy streets, a large flow of people and cars …
€250,000
Shop with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 60 m²
Commercial space on the 1st floor - shop Showcases on Bruninieku street. Block between…
€96,000
Shop 4 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Shop 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Entresol restaurant for sale in a historic building in the center of Riga at Elizabetes iela…
€825,000
Shop in Jurmala, Latvia
Shop
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 135 m²
Land for sale with a building for reconstruction in Jurmala. Building area: 2135 m2 1st …
€1,20M
Shop with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 83 m²
The developer offers a new project on the market at the intersection of Katrinas Dam and Pie…
€87,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 800 m²
Floor 1
Latvia Riga A number of stores 800m2 Commercial floor 800m2, rented out for several stores. …
€850,000
Shop 15 rooms with gas heating in Jurmala, Latvia
Shop 15 rooms with gas heating
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 15
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 3
A 3-storey apartment house for sale located in the center of Jurmala - in Dubulti.The buildi…
€690,000

