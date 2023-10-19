UAE
46 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Revenue house 32 rooms with parking
Riga, Latvia
32
952 m²
3/3
€750,000
Recommend
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
1 594 m²
6
Apart hotel building in the center of Riga Location: Krišjāņa Valdemāra iela 127 The tot…
€1,60M
Recommend
Revenue house 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
7
612 m²
3/3
The house is located in a quiet part of Jurmala, just 5 minutes walk from the sea. Nearby i…
€1,24M
Recommend
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
700 m²
We offer to purchase a building in Riga. Imanta is a microdistrict of the city of Riga, whic…
€700,000
Recommend
Revenue house with parking
Riga, Latvia
420 m²
2
€670,000
Recommend
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
697 m²
7/7
We sell a historic building. In 1552, a grain barn and warehouse are first mentioned at this…
€1,38M
Recommend
Revenue house 12 rooms with parking
Riga, Latvia
12
581 m²
3/3
A unique offer is Domovlasie in a very favorable place, almost at the very crossroads of Per…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Revenue house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Riga, Latvia
680 m²
We offer for sale premises for a night club / events / concerts in the very center of Riga, …
€3,00M
Recommend
Revenue house with parking
Riga, Latvia
2 000 m²
1/5
Elegant 5 -and a building in the very center of Riga. Chic house was built in 1907 by the …
€5,20M
Recommend
Revenue house 11 rooms
Riga, Latvia
11
4/4
A unique offer - compact home ownership in Riga with 11 studio apartments, the house was rec…
€887,000
Recommend
Revenue house with parking, with gas heating
Riga, Latvia
699 m²
4/4
The building is located on Zaubes Street, between Kr.Valdemara, Vesetas and Sports. Nearby t…
€1,25M
Recommend
Revenue house with gas heating
Riga, Latvia
664 m²
4/4
House for sale in the heart of Old Riga, on the street. Peldu. The building was built in 189…
€700,000
Recommend
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
204 m²
2/2
The historic building in the center of Riga, on one of the most active streets in Riga - Kr.…
€300,000
Recommend
Revenue house with elevator
Riga, Latvia
4 707 m²
Latvia.Riga Building complex for reconstruction Location: Moscow microdistrict, 2 km from th…
€935,000
Recommend
Revenue house with elevator, with basement
Riga, Latvia
Latvia Riga Income House in the historical center Income House with commercial premises and …
€5,95M
Recommend
Revenue house with basement
Riga, Latvia
4 250 m²
Latvia Riga Office and Trade Center Commercial building - offices and shops - in the histori…
€11,50M
Recommend
Revenue house with elevator
Riga, Latvia
2 070 m²
Latvia Riga Commercial Building: Hostel, Offices, Cafe Restored and completely renovated in …
€1,40M
Recommend
Revenue house with yard
Riga, Latvia
2 700 m²
Latvia Riga Income House (9 % per annum net) Income house consisting of 3 buildings (total a…
€1,30M
Recommend
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
3 150 m²
Latvia.Riga Income House in the center of Riga Great offer for investors: a profitable resid…
€2,55M
Recommend
Revenue house in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
3 131 m²
6
All apartments are completely renovated and equipped with furniture and appliances of presti…
€10,00M
Recommend
Revenue house
Beverinas novads, Latvia
8 200 m²
A commercial building that can be converted to a hotel, an apartment building or office comp…
€350,000
Recommend
Revenue house with parking
Riga, Latvia
711 m²
We offer for sale home ownership in the city center. The building is located on one of the c…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Revenue house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Riga, Latvia
407 m²
Owned in Jugla. The building consists of 9 floors - 5 one room and 4 two rooms. Fenced …
€600,000
Recommend
Revenue house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Riga, Latvia
755 m²
We offer to buy a house in Riga. Imanta is a district of the city of Riga, which has a favor…
€399,000
Recommend
Revenue house
Jurmala, Latvia
1 875 m²
The building is located in the most prestigious area of the city - the old town is for sale!…
€3,00M
Recommend
Revenue house with parking, for rent, with management company services
Riga, Latvia
821 m²
5/5
The of properti of is of located of in of tkhe of Old Town, Dome of square, tkhe of khistori…
€2,50M
Recommend
Revenue house with parking, in city center, with city view
Riga, Latvia
418 m²
2/2
The facility is located on Stubu Street between Bribibas and Terbatas Streets.Within walking…
€950,000
Recommend
Revenue house in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
749 m²
3
The prestigious location of the building makes it especially attractive for investment devel…
€600,000
Recommend
Revenue house 70 rooms in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
70
2 483 m²
5
The of building of is of located of close then Daugava of river, in of tkhe of Old Town, nea…
€3,50M
Recommend
Revenue house 40 rooms in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
40
1 220 m²
Earth's plot with two buildings is located in the business center of Riga, on the prestigio…
€1,75M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
