Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Latvia
  4. Vidzeme
  5. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Vidzeme, Latvia

Riga
41
Jurmala
4
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
46 properties total found
Revenue house 32 rooms with parking in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 32 rooms with parking
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 32
Area 952 m²
Floor 3/3
€750,000
Revenue house in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 594 m²
Number of floors 6
Apart hotel building in the center of Riga Location: Krišjāņa Valdemāra iela 127 The tot…
€1,60M
Revenue house 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 612 m²
Floor 3/3
The house is located in a quiet part of Jurmala, just 5 minutes walk from the sea. Nearby i…
€1,24M
Revenue house in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
Area 700 m²
We offer to purchase a building in Riga. Imanta is a microdistrict of the city of Riga, whic…
€700,000
Revenue house with parking in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house with parking
Riga, Latvia
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
€670,000
Revenue house in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
Area 697 m²
Floor 7/7
We sell a historic building. In 1552, a grain barn and warehouse are first mentioned at this…
€1,38M
Revenue house 12 rooms with parking in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 12 rooms with parking
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 581 m²
Floor 3/3
A unique offer is Domovlasie in a very favorable place, almost at the very crossroads of Per…
€1,000,000
Revenue house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Riga, Latvia
Area 680 m²
We offer for sale premises for a night club / events / concerts in the very center of Riga, …
€3,00M
Revenue house with parking in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house with parking
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1/5
Elegant 5 -and a building in the very center of Riga. Chic house was built in 1907 by the …
€5,20M
Revenue house 11 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 11 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 11
Floor 4/4
A unique offer - compact home ownership in Riga with 11 studio apartments, the house was rec…
€887,000
Revenue house with parking, with gas heating in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house with parking, with gas heating
Riga, Latvia
Area 699 m²
Floor 4/4
The building is located on Zaubes Street, between Kr.Valdemara, Vesetas and Sports. Nearby t…
€1,25M
Revenue house with gas heating in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house with gas heating
Riga, Latvia
Area 664 m²
Floor 4/4
House for sale in the heart of Old Riga, on the street. Peldu. The building was built in 189…
€700,000
Revenue house in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
Area 204 m²
Floor 2/2
The historic building in the center of Riga, on one of the most active streets in Riga - Kr.…
€300,000
Revenue house with elevator in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house with elevator
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 707 m²
Latvia.Riga Building complex for reconstruction Location: Moscow microdistrict, 2 km from th…
€935,000
Revenue house with elevator, with basement in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house with elevator, with basement
Riga, Latvia
Latvia Riga Income House in the historical center Income House with commercial premises and …
€5,95M
Revenue house with basement in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house with basement
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 250 m²
Latvia Riga Office and Trade Center Commercial building - offices and shops - in the histori…
€11,50M
Revenue house with elevator in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house with elevator
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 070 m²
Latvia Riga Commercial Building: Hostel, Offices, Cafe Restored and completely renovated in …
€1,40M
Revenue house with yard in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house with yard
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 700 m²
Latvia Riga Income House (9 % per annum net) Income house consisting of 3 buildings (total a…
€1,30M
Revenue house in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 150 m²
Latvia.Riga Income House in the center of Riga Great offer for investors: a profitable resid…
€2,55M
Revenue house in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 131 m²
Number of floors 6
All apartments are completely renovated and equipped with furniture and appliances of presti…
€10,00M
Revenue house in Beverinas novads, Latvia
Revenue house
Beverinas novads, Latvia
Area 8 200 m²
A commercial building that can be converted to a hotel, an apartment building or office comp…
€350,000
Revenue house with parking in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house with parking
Riga, Latvia
Area 711 m²
We offer for sale home ownership in the city center. The building is located on one of the c…
€1,000,000
Revenue house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Riga, Latvia
Area 407 m²
Owned in Jugla. The building consists of 9 floors - 5 one room and 4 two rooms. Fenced …
€600,000
Revenue house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Riga, Latvia
Area 755 m²
We offer to buy a house in Riga. Imanta is a district of the city of Riga, which has a favor…
€399,000
Revenue house in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 875 m²
The building is located in the most prestigious area of the city - the old town is for sale!…
€3,00M
Revenue house with parking, for rent, with management company services in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house with parking, for rent, with management company services
Riga, Latvia
Area 821 m²
Floor 5/5
The of properti of is of located of in of tkhe of Old Town, Dome of square, tkhe of khistori…
€2,50M
Revenue house with parking, in city center, with city view in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house with parking, in city center, with city view
Riga, Latvia
Area 418 m²
Floor 2/2
The facility is located on Stubu Street between Bribibas and Terbatas Streets.Within walking…
€950,000
Revenue house in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
Area 749 m²
Number of floors 3
The prestigious location of the building makes it especially attractive for investment devel…
€600,000
Revenue house 70 rooms in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 70 rooms in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 70
Area 2 483 m²
Number of floors 5
The of building of is of located of close then Daugava of river, in of tkhe of Old Town, nea…
€3,50M
Revenue house 40 rooms in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 40 rooms in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 40
Area 1 220 m²
Earth's plot with two buildings is located in the business center of Riga, on the prestigio…
€1,75M

Property types in Vidzeme

сommercial property
restaurants
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
investment properties
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir