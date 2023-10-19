UAE
26 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Investment 20 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
20
1 740 m²
4/4
Housekeeping for sale in Bulduri - in the heart of Jurmala, right on the seashore, right beh…
€2,95M
Recommend
Investment 32 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
32
1 640 m²
4/4
The investment project in Bulduri consists of a land plot of 3748 m2 and a building with a …
€1,75M
Recommend
Investment 13 rooms
Riga, Latvia
13
1 000 m²
7/7
€350,000
Recommend
Investment with parking
Jurmala, Latvia
466 m²
2/3
Part of the historic stone building with a beautiful facade of 1914 is for sale, which is a…
€525,000
Recommend
Investment with kreditom ipotekoy, with parking covered
Riga, Latvia
134 m²
Latvia.Riga Package of apartments with guaranteed income Offer for investors with the possib…
€214,400
Recommend
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 000 m²
5/5
We offer the purchase of an unfinished building in Jurmala, Sloka District. Quiet Jurmala sl…
€1,50M
Recommend
Investment with parking, in city center, with city view
Riga, Latvia
1 200 m²
Good infrastructure, city center, central station is the availability of nearby public tran…
€1,80M
Recommend
Investment in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
5 650 m²
We offer a land plot -1936 m2 for the construction of a project in the prestigious embassy d…
€2,00M
Recommend
Investment 10 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
10
650 m²
We offer to buy a building with its own spacious area, which is located in Jurmala, Majori d…
€950,000
Recommend
Investment in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
The unique building was built in the 19th. Built in the 19th century Construction period: 1…
€650,000
Recommend
Investment 2 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
2
1/3
The plot area of the earth is 1537 sq.m. Earth's plot area is 1537 sq.m
€900,000
Recommend
Investment 156 rooms in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
156
6 000 m²
6/6
For sale an ideally located investment property not far from the city center. Sports cente…
€2,50M
Recommend
Investment with garden, gym, with children playground
Riga, Latvia
Vezaki, this is one of Riga's most beloved sea resorts. It is an ancient fishing village at …
€1,50M
Recommend
Investment in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
3
The country is located in a quiet part of Riga, Darzciems. Schools, kindergartens, clinics …
€600,000
Recommend
Investment in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
255 m²
4/6
€814,400
Recommend
Investment with parking, in city center, with city view
Riga, Latvia
2 000 m²
4
We offer the new office building near the old town, the International Library and Library Ce…
€2,00M
Recommend
Investment with parking, with swimming pool, in city center
Jurmala, Latvia
The project is in a calm area of housings deprived of low apartments, surrounds. There is ma…
€300,000
Recommend
Investment in city center, with city view, with children playground
Riga, Latvia
The magnificent Jurmala beaches of white sand in the framing of gold dunes and long pine tr…
€645,610
Recommend
Investment in city center, with city view, gym
Jurmala, Latvia
2 815 m²
3
We offer for sale an attractive investment project in the center of Jurmala - on Dzintaru Av…
€3,10M
Recommend
Investment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Jurmala, Latvia
5 275 m²
3
An exclusive residential project La Llave located just 50 m from the sea and is located in …
€4,10M
Recommend
Investment with parking, in city center, with city view
Riga, Latvia
1 900 m²
Since the sale is offered the investment complex, consisting of two parcels of land. The com…
€800,000
Recommend
Investment with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
2 992 m²
3
We offer for sale an object of investment in Jurmala in the Jaundubulti area. The project is…
€790,000
Recommend
Investment in city center, with city view, with park
Jurmala, Latvia
8 000 m²
An investment property with a total area of 8000 m2 is sold. There is 1 building on the prop…
€1,20M
Recommend
Investment in city center, with city view, with park
Jurmala, Latvia
12 114 m²
An investment object with a total land area of 12114 m2 is being sold. On the land area ther…
€2,00M
Recommend
Investment 79 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Beverinas novads, Latvia
79
4 495 m²
5
We offer a plot of land for sale with an agreed project for the construction of the City Hom…
€1,50M
Recommend
Investment for rent, with management company services, with Доступна ипотека
Riga, Latvia
Exclusive offer in the Latvian real estate market - investment offer 3 km from the center of…
€2,64M
Recommend
