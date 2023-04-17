Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Stopinu novads

Commercial real estate in Stopinu novads, Latvia

4 properties total found
Commercialin Dreilini, Latvia
Commercial
Dreilini, Latvia
€ 300,000
A good investment object is for sale in Dreiliņi, which borders Riga. The property is loc…
Manufacturein Dreilini, Latvia
Manufacture
Dreilini, Latvia
700 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 700,000
We offer a new production and storage room in Ulbrok.Convenient transport connection, to the…
Officein Dreilini, Latvia
Office
Dreilini, Latvia
1 150 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,400,000
For sale modern and fully equipped restaurant business. The property is on the Riga border o…
Commercialin Dreilini, Latvia
Commercial
Dreilini, Latvia
2 279 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,957,000
The commercial building in Purvciems, which is currently used as a shopping center. The buil…

