Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Smiltenes novads
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Smiltenes novads, Latvia

Smiltene
1
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Officein Smiltene, Latvia
Office
Smiltene, Latvia
87 m²
€ 400,000
+ The of khistorical of center of of of Riga+ Stable of and of predictable of revenue+ The o…

Properties features in Smiltenes novads, Latvia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir