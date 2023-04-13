Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Riga, Latvia

Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
209 m²
€ 659,000
Separate commercial premises of the historical building of the new Lofts&Rosegold project. …
Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
338 m²
€ 1,096,000
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
62 m²
€ 353,000
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
357 m²
€ 1,428,000
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
231 m²
€ 925,000
Separate commercial premises of the historical building of the new Lofts&Rosegold project. …
Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
1 074 m²
€ 4,295,000
Commercial premises and historical building of the new project Lofts&Rosegold 2020. Comme…
Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
302 m²
€ 250,000
Commercial premises in the center for sale Busy streets, a large flow of people and cars …
Shop 2 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Shop 2 rooms
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 90,000
Commercial space on the 1st floor - shop Showcases on Bruninieku street. Huge stream o…
Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
60 m²
€ 96,000
Commercial space on the 1st floor - shop Showcases on Bruninieku street. Block between…
Shop 4 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Shop 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 163 m²
€ 825,000
Entresol restaurant for sale in a historic building in the center of Riga at Elizabetes iela…
Shop 9 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Shop 9 rooms
Riga, Latvia
9 Number of rooms 1 bath 302 m²
€ 490,000
Commercial premises in the center for sale Huge stream of people and cars Installment po…
Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
83 m²
€ 115,780
The developer offers a new project on the market at the intersection of Katrinas Dam and Pie…
Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
800 m² 1 Floor
€ 850,000
Latvia Riga A number of stores 800m2 Commercial floor 800m2, rented out for several stores. …

