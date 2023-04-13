Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment buildings for sale in Riga, Latvia

Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
420 m² Number of floors 2
€ 670,000
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
697 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 1,375,000
We sell a historic building. In 1552, a grain barn and warehouse are first mentioned at this…
Revenue house 12 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 12 rooms
Riga, Latvia
12 Number of rooms 581 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,000,000
A unique offer is Domovlasie in a very favorable place, almost at the very crossroads of Per…
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
680 m²
€ 3,000,000
We offer for sale premises for a night club / events / concerts in the very center of Riga, …
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
2 000 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 5,200,000
Elegant 5 -and a building in the very center of Riga. Chic house was built in 1907 by the …
Revenue house 11 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 11 rooms
Riga, Latvia
11 Number of rooms 4/4 Floor
€ 887,000
A unique offer - compact home ownership in Riga with 11 studio apartments, the house was rec…
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
699 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 1,250,000
The building is located on Zaubes Street, between Kr.Valdemara, Vesetas and Sports. Nearby t…
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
664 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 700,000
House for sale in the heart of Old Riga, on the street. Peldu. The building was built in 189…
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
204 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 300,000
The historic building in the center of Riga, on one of the most active streets in Riga - Kr.…
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
4 707 m²
€ 935,000
Latvia.Riga Building complex for reconstruction Location: Moscow microdistrict, 2 km from th…
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
€ 5,950,000
Latvia Riga Income House in the historical center Income House with commercial premises and …
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
4 250 m²
€ 11,500,000
Latvia Riga Office and Trade Center Commercial building - offices and shops - in the histori…
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
2 070 m²
€ 1,400,000
Latvia Riga Commercial Building: Hostel, Offices, Cafe Restored and completely renovated in …
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
2 700 m²
€ 1,300,000
Latvia Riga Income House (9 % per annum net) Income house consisting of 3 buildings (total a…
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
3 150 m²
€ 2,550,000
Latvia.Riga Income House in the center of Riga Great offer for investors: a profitable resid…
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
3 131 m² Number of floors 6
€ 10,000,000
All apartments are completely renovated and equipped with furniture and appliances of presti…
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
3 179 m²
€ 2,650,000
We offer a facade building for sale on the main street of Riga. The total area of 3179 squar…
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
711 m²
€ 1,000,000
We offer for sale home ownership in the city center. The building is located on one of the c…
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
407 m²
€ 600,000
Owned in Jugla. The building consists of 9 floors - 5 one room and 4 two rooms. Fenced …
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
821 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 2,500,000
The of properti of is of located of in of tkhe of Old Town, Dome of square, tkhe of khistori…
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
418 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 950,000
The facility is located on Stubu Street between Bribibas and Terbatas Streets.Within walking…
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
749 m² Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
The prestigious location of the building makes it especially attractive for investment devel…
Revenue house 70 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 70 rooms
Riga, Latvia
70 Number of rooms 2 483 m² Number of floors 5
€ 3,500,000
The of building of is of located of close then Daugava of river, in of tkhe of Old Town, nea…
Revenue house 40 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 40 rooms
Riga, Latvia
40 Number of rooms 1 220 m²
€ 1,750,000
Earth's plot with two buildings is located in the business center of Riga, on the prestigio…
Revenue house 40 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 40 rooms
Riga, Latvia
40 Number of rooms 1 165 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 2,000,000
The building is located in the heart of Rigi- near Central Station and A. Chuck Street. The…
Revenue house 8 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 8 rooms
Riga, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 456 m²
€ 1,350,000
Old Town home ownership for sale. On the intersection of the streets of Maza Smilshu and …
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
2 451 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 3,000,000
The building for renovation is located in the very center of Riga - on Merkel Street, direct…
Revenue house 10 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 10 rooms
Riga, Latvia
10 Number of rooms 825 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,100,000
For sale there is a three-story house in the center of Riga, located in ul. Avotu. The tota…
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
2 035 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 4,000,000
The property is located on Katolu Street. Comfortable public transport, park nearby. Several…
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
2 050 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 3,100,000
We sell a residential building on the street.F.Sadovnikova. Convenient location, good transp…

