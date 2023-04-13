Offices for Sale in Riga, Latvia

Latvia
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Office
Riga, Latvia
4 477 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Office building with retail and storage investment opportunity.The office building is in goo…
Office
Riga, Latvia
2 104 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 950,000
Building in a development area of huge business project of Rail Baltica, central market, 95%…
Office
Riga, Latvia
6 714 m²
€ 5,600,000
Office building for sale - 8 floors - total area 6,714 sq.m, including the ground floor …
Office
Riga, Latvia
4 308 m²
€ 17,000,000
Office building for sale. - Total area: 5600 m2 (including underground parking). - Leas…
Office
Riga, Latvia
1 634 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 1,200,000
House has several entrances, good quality repairs has been made. Return 8%. Gym and several …
Office 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
243 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 500,000
Ready restaurant for sale. The room has everything you need to start a successful job. The r…
Office
Riga, Latvia
1 581 m²
€ 1,750,000
Office building for sale Building with total area 1581m2 Land plot with total area 2254…
Office
Riga, Latvia
45 m²
€ 67,950
The developer offers a new project on the market at the intersection of Katrinas Dam and Pie…
Office
Riga, Latvia
115 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 99,000
One bedroomSpacious, detached roomKitchenAdditional warehouseTwo bathrooms, two showersSpaci…
Office
Riga, Latvia
2 019 m²
€ 2,200,000
Latvia. Riga Business Center with parking Office building in the center of Riga. The plot ar…
Office 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
137 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 324,900
We offer a fully furnished office in excellent condition in the embassy district of Riga. An…
Office
Riga, Latvia
3 350 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,000,000
Investment facility with potential cash flow. The building is located in the area of a mode…
Office
Riga, Latvia
90 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 360,000
Chic rooms in the heart of Old Riga overlooking Livu Square, House after renovation. The b…
Office
Riga, Latvia
220 m²
€ 650,000
An exclusive corner restaurant hall for sale in Old Riga on the promenade on 11. November 9 …
Office
Riga, Latvia
192 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 480,000
We offer to buy a modern office, which is located on the first floor of a multifunctional bu…
Office
Riga, Latvia
220 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
Commercial premises (store) is located on the main street of the city, ul.Bribibas. A large …
Office
Riga, Latvia
5/5 Floor
€ 490,000
The exclusive Office Club House is an exclusive A-Class office building designed for compani…
Office
Riga, Latvia
2 300 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 1,257,500
Office
Riga, Latvia
104 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 312,000
We sell commercial premises on the first floor of the PARK SIDE project with an area of 104 …
Office
Riga, Latvia
109 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 465,000
Favorite location - Stara Riga, as well as all the attractions of the city are just a few me…
Office
Riga, Latvia
930 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 1,330,000
Office space is offered at 15 Jeriku Street. The building is close to Zemitan Bridge, the sh…
Office 16 rooms
Riga, Latvia
16 Number of rooms
2 132 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 2,700,000
Sale of office space 2 & rsquo; 132 m2 (16 offices) with 20 parking spaces in a renovated si…
Office
Riga, Latvia
396 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 430,000
For sale, the multifunctional complex consisting of the private house (130 m2) and restaura…
Office 6 rooms
Riga, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
320 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 799,000
The splendid residence imagined again for modern life in the quiet center of Riga. The Eliza…
Office
Riga, Latvia
400 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 1,000,500
The building in which the office is located is located in one of the most prestigious street…
Office
Riga, Latvia
1 687 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Since the sale is offered the lucky mall. Located in one of the most active commercial real …
Office 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
275 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 820,000
In offer of for halls of spacious of commercial of premises of in of tkhe of khistoric of ce…
Office
Riga, Latvia
10 648 m²
€ 4,720,000
The main street of Riga, surrounded by well-developed infrastructure, offers great constant…
Office
Riga, Latvia
3 013 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 6,500,000
For halls of is of offered of office of center he tkhe of border of of of Old Town is he the…
