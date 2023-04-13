Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Riga, Latvia

29 properties total found
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
4 477 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Office building with retail and storage investment opportunity.The office building is in goo…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
2 104 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 950,000
Building in a development area of huge business project of Rail Baltica, central market, 95%…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
6 714 m²
€ 5,600,000
Office building for sale - 8 floors - total area 6,714 sq.m, including the ground floor …
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
4 308 m²
€ 17,000,000
Office building for sale. - Total area: 5600 m2 (including underground parking). - Leas…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
1 634 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 1,200,000
House has several entrances, good quality repairs has been made. Return 8%. Gym and several …
Office 3 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Office 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 243 m² Number of floors 6
€ 500,000
Ready restaurant for sale. The room has everything you need to start a successful job. The r…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
1 581 m²
€ 1,750,000
Office building for sale Building with total area 1581m2 Land plot with total area 2254…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
45 m²
€ 67,950
The developer offers a new project on the market at the intersection of Katrinas Dam and Pie…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
115 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 99,000
One bedroomSpacious, detached roomKitchenAdditional warehouseTwo bathrooms, two showersSpaci…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
2 019 m²
€ 2,200,000
Latvia. Riga Business Center with parking Office building in the center of Riga. The plot ar…
Office 4 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Office 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 137 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 324,900
We offer a fully furnished office in excellent condition in the embassy district of Riga. An…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
3 350 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,000,000
Investment facility with potential cash flow. The building is located in the area of a mode…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
90 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 360,000
Chic rooms in the heart of Old Riga overlooking Livu Square, House after renovation. The b…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
220 m²
€ 650,000
An exclusive corner restaurant hall for sale in Old Riga on the promenade on 11. November 9 …
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
192 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 480,000
We offer to buy a modern office, which is located on the first floor of a multifunctional bu…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
220 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
Commercial premises (store) is located on the main street of the city, ul.Bribibas. A large …
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
5/5 Floor
€ 490,000
The exclusive Office Club House is an exclusive A-Class office building designed for compani…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
2 300 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,257,500
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
104 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 312,000
We sell commercial premises on the first floor of the PARK SIDE project with an area of 104 …
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
109 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 465,000
Favorite location - Stara Riga, as well as all the attractions of the city are just a few me…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
930 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 1,330,000
Office space is offered at 15 Jeriku Street. The building is close to Zemitan Bridge, the sh…
Office 16 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Office 16 rooms
Riga, Latvia
16 Number of rooms 2 132 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 2,700,000
Sale of office space 2 & rsquo; 132 m2 (16 offices) with 20 parking spaces in a renovated si…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
396 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 430,000
For sale, the multifunctional complex consisting of the private house (130 m2) and restaura…
Office 6 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Office 6 rooms
Riga, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 320 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 799,000
The splendid residence imagined again for modern life in the quiet center of Riga. The Eliza…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
400 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 1,000,500
The building in which the office is located is located in one of the most prestigious street…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
1 687 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Since the sale is offered the lucky mall. Located in one of the most active commercial real …
Office 3 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Office 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 275 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 820,000
In offer of for halls of spacious of commercial of premises of in of tkhe of khistoric of ce…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
10 648 m²
€ 4,720,000
The main street of Riga, surrounded by well-developed infrastructure, offers great constant…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
3 013 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 6,500,000
For halls of is of offered of office of center he tkhe of border of of of Old Town is he the…

