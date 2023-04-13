Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Riga
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Riga, Latvia

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacturein Riga, Latvia
Manufacture
Riga, Latvia
2 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,300,000
We offer a renovated production and office center located in Rig.The land area is 1813 m2, t…

Properties features in Riga, Latvia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir