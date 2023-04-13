Latvia
Commercial real estate in Riga, Latvia
195 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
5 142 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 1,550,000
Best location in the center of Riga, close to Rail Baltica new development area that is on h…
Office
Riga, Latvia
4 477 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Office building with retail and storage investment opportunity.The office building is in goo…
Commercial real estate
Riga, Latvia
12 Number of rooms
500 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 320,000
Office
Riga, Latvia
2 104 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 950,000
Building in a development area of huge business project of Rail Baltica, central market, 95%…
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
2 429 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 2,400,000
Good location. Quality repair, technically stable and unworn house. Commercial premises are …
Office
Riga, Latvia
6 714 m²
€ 5,600,000
Office building for sale - 8 floors - total area 6,714 sq.m, including the ground floor …
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
2 551 m²
€ 10,500,000
Dzirnavu 42 - Milla Kvartals for Sale. - New commercial block - Reconstruction of 2019-2…
Office
Riga, Latvia
4 308 m²
€ 17,000,000
Office building for sale. - Total area: 5600 m2 (including underground parking). - Leas…
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
1 072 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 1,350,000
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
420 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 670,000
Shop
Riga, Latvia
209 m²
€ 659,000
Separate commercial premises of the historical building of the new Lofts&Rosegold project. …
Shop
Riga, Latvia
338 m²
€ 1,096,000
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
Shop
Riga, Latvia
62 m²
€ 353,000
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
Shop
Riga, Latvia
357 m²
€ 1,428,000
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
Shop
Riga, Latvia
231 m²
€ 925,000
Separate commercial premises of the historical building of the new Lofts&Rosegold project. …
Shop
Riga, Latvia
1 074 m²
€ 4,295,000
Commercial premises and historical building of the new project Lofts&Rosegold 2020. Comme…
Office
Riga, Latvia
1 634 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 1,200,000
House has several entrances, good quality repairs has been made. Return 8%. Gym and several …
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
697 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 1,375,000
We sell a historic building. In 1552, a grain barn and warehouse are first mentioned at this…
Office 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
243 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 500,000
Ready restaurant for sale. The room has everything you need to start a successful job. The r…
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
147 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 320,000
We offer for sale commercial premises in one of the most convenient and active areas of Riga…
Revenue house 12 rooms
Riga, Latvia
12 Number of rooms
581 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,000,000
A unique offer is Domovlasie in a very favorable place, almost at the very crossroads of Per…
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
1 964 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a rental building in the Agenskalns area. The facade of the building has been re…
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
680 m²
€ 3,000,000
We offer for sale premises for a night club / events / concerts in the very center of Riga, …
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
€ 1,400,000
Land plot in the center of Riga at Balasta Dambis 14/16 on the bank of the Daugava River ove…
Shop
Riga, Latvia
302 m²
€ 250,000
Commercial premises in the center for sale Busy streets, a large flow of people and cars …
Shop 2 rooms
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 90,000
Commercial space on the 1st floor - shop Showcases on Bruninieku street. Huge stream o…
Shop
Riga, Latvia
60 m²
€ 96,000
Commercial space on the 1st floor - shop Showcases on Bruninieku street. Block between…
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
2 182 m²
€ 630,000
Administrative building (ex. 0100 103 0157 00). Year of construction of the building: 1946.…
Shop 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
163 m²
€ 825,000
Entresol restaurant for sale in a historic building in the center of Riga at Elizabetes iela…
Office
Riga, Latvia
1 581 m²
€ 1,750,000
Office building for sale Building with total area 1581m2 Land plot with total area 2254…
