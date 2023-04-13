Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Riga, Latvia

195 properties total found
Restaurantin Riga, Latvia
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
5 142 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 1,550,000
Best location in the center of Riga, close to Rail Baltica new development area that is on h…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
4 477 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Office building with retail and storage investment opportunity.The office building is in goo…
Commercial real estatein Riga, Latvia
Commercial real estate
Riga, Latvia
12 Number of rooms 500 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 320,000
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
2 104 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 950,000
Building in a development area of huge business project of Rail Baltica, central market, 95%…
Restaurantin Riga, Latvia
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
2 429 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 2,400,000
Good location. Quality repair, technically stable and unworn house. Commercial premises are …
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
6 714 m²
€ 5,600,000
Office building for sale - 8 floors - total area 6,714 sq.m, including the ground floor …
Commercialin Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
2 551 m²
€ 10,500,000
Dzirnavu 42 - Milla Kvartals for Sale. - New commercial block - Reconstruction of 2019-2…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
4 308 m²
€ 17,000,000
Office building for sale. - Total area: 5600 m2 (including underground parking). - Leas…
Commercialin Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
1 072 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,350,000
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
420 m² Number of floors 2
€ 670,000
Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
209 m²
€ 659,000
Separate commercial premises of the historical building of the new Lofts&Rosegold project. …
Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
338 m²
€ 1,096,000
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
62 m²
€ 353,000
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
357 m²
€ 1,428,000
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
231 m²
€ 925,000
Separate commercial premises of the historical building of the new Lofts&Rosegold project. …
Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
1 074 m²
€ 4,295,000
Commercial premises and historical building of the new project Lofts&Rosegold 2020. Comme…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
1 634 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 1,200,000
House has several entrances, good quality repairs has been made. Return 8%. Gym and several …
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
697 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 1,375,000
We sell a historic building. In 1552, a grain barn and warehouse are first mentioned at this…
Office 3 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Office 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 243 m² Number of floors 6
€ 500,000
Ready restaurant for sale. The room has everything you need to start a successful job. The r…
Commercialin Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
147 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 320,000
We offer for sale commercial premises in one of the most convenient and active areas of Riga…
Revenue house 12 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 12 rooms
Riga, Latvia
12 Number of rooms 581 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,000,000
A unique offer is Domovlasie in a very favorable place, almost at the very crossroads of Per…
Commercialin Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
1 964 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a rental building in the Agenskalns area. The facade of the building has been re…
Revenue housein Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
680 m²
€ 3,000,000
We offer for sale premises for a night club / events / concerts in the very center of Riga, …
Commercialin Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
€ 1,400,000
Land plot in the center of Riga at Balasta Dambis 14/16 on the bank of the Daugava River ove…
Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
302 m²
€ 250,000
Commercial premises in the center for sale Busy streets, a large flow of people and cars …
Shop 2 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Shop 2 rooms
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 90,000
Commercial space on the 1st floor - shop Showcases on Bruninieku street. Huge stream o…
Shopin Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
60 m²
€ 96,000
Commercial space on the 1st floor - shop Showcases on Bruninieku street. Block between…
Commercialin Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
2 182 m²
€ 630,000
Administrative building (ex. 0100 103 0157 00). Year of construction of the building: 1946.…
Shop 4 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Shop 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 163 m²
€ 825,000
Entresol restaurant for sale in a historic building in the center of Riga at Elizabetes iela…
Officein Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
1 581 m²
€ 1,750,000
Office building for sale Building with total area 1581m2 Land plot with total area 2254…

