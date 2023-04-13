Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Jurmala
  5. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

Revenue house To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Revenue house 7 roomsin Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house 7 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 612 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,236,000
The house is located in a quiet part of Jurmala, just 5 minutes walk from the sea. Nearby i…
Revenue housein Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house
Jurmala, Latvia
1 875 m²
€ 3,000,000
The building is located in the most prestigious area of the city - the old town is for sale!…
Revenue housein Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house
Jurmala, Latvia
597 m²
€ 650,000
A spacious house in the center of Jurmala for sale! Great location 200 m from the sea. Nearb…
Revenue housein Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house
Jurmala, Latvia
1 140 m²
€ 1,500,000
The facility consists of building 1 with an area of 950 sq.m. and building 3 with an area of…

Properties features in Jurmala, Latvia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir