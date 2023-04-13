Latvia
Realting.com
Latvia
Vidzeme
Jurmala
Commercial real estate in Jurmala, Latvia
Clear all
29 properties total found
Commercial
Jurmala, Latvia
7 810 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 12,000,000
Shopping center ( 7810sq / m ) for sale with land ( 23847sq / m ) in the fastest growing and…
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
1 025 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,200,000
300 meters from the beachIt consists of two buildings: Main building, 3 floors, 900 m2. Seco…
Revenue house 7 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
612 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,236,000
The house is located in a quiet part of Jurmala, just 5 minutes walk from the sea. Nearby i…
Shop
Jurmala, Latvia
2 135 m²
€ 1,200,000
Land for sale with a building for reconstruction in Jurmala. Building area: 2135 m2 1st …
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
466 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 525,000
Part of the historic stone building with a beautiful facade of 1914 is for sale, which is a…
Commercial 4 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
103 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 308,400
We offer for sale excellent commercial premises in the heart of Jurmala - Maiori in a reside…
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
2 479 m²
€ 1,312,500
For sale 4 * hotel Segevold, in one of the most beautiful cities in Latvia & ndash; in Sigul…
Commercial
Jurmala, Latvia
309 m²
1 Floor
€ 650,000
Latvia Jurmala Restaurant on a pedestrian street Restaurant on a central pedestrian shopping…
Commercial
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 3,500,000
Plot of land for development on the 1st line in Jurmala near the Dzintari concert hall La…
Commercial
Jurmala, Latvia
500 m²
€ 1,350,000
Commercial premises with a tenant on the pedestrian street of Jurmala Retail premises on …
Commercial
Jurmala, Latvia
1 368 m²
€ 2,400,000
Residential complex with commercial space 200 m from Dzintari Concert Hall in Jurmala 4 b…
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
1 197 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 3,500,000
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
1 838 m²
€ 1,900,000
We offer real estate for sale, a hotel located on the most popular Jomas street in Jurmali.…
Revenue house
Jurmala, Latvia
1 875 m²
€ 3,000,000
The building is located in the most prestigious area of the city - the old town is for sale!…
Commercial
Jurmala, Latvia
340 m²
€ 510,000
We offer for rent or purchase of premises located on 3 levels with a total area of 340.4m2. …
Hotel 26 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
26 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2 new buildings in Jurmala, Mellouge: a three-story hotel and a two-story house on …
Investment 10 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
10 Number of rooms
650 m²
€ 950,000
We offer to buy a building with its own spacious area, which is located in Jurmala, Majori d…
Investment 2 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
1/3 Floor
€ 900,000
The plot area of the earth is 1537 sq.m. Earth's plot area is 1537 sq.m
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 300,000
The project is in a calm area of housings deprived of low apartments, surrounds. There is ma…
Commercial real estate
Jurmala, Latvia
13 Number of rooms
296 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
Two-story house in the center of Dubulta, 3 separate entrances. Complete reconstruction of t…
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 815 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,100,000
We offer for sale an attractive investment project in the center of Jurmala - on Dzintaru Av…
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
5 275 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 4,100,000
An exclusive residential project La Llave located just 50 m from the sea and is located in …
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 992 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
We offer for sale an object of investment in Jurmala in the Jaundubulti area. The project is…
Revenue house
Jurmala, Latvia
597 m²
€ 650,000
A spacious house in the center of Jurmala for sale! Great location 200 m from the sea. Nearb…
Shop 15 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
15 Number of rooms
294 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 690,000
A 3-storey apartment house for sale located in the center of Jurmala - in Dubulti.The buildi…
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
12 114 m²
€ 2,000,000
An investment object with a total land area of 12114 m2 is being sold. On the land area ther…
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
8 000 m²
€ 1,200,000
An investment property with a total area of 8000 m2 is sold. There is 1 building on the prop…
Revenue house
Jurmala, Latvia
1 140 m²
€ 1,500,000
The facility consists of building 1 with an area of 950 sq.m. and building 3 with an area of…
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
1 000 m²
€ 2,300,000
The hotel is located in the heart of Jurmala, in Majori. In a place next to the main street …
