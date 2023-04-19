Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Latgale
  4. Dagdas novads
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Dagdas novads, Latvia

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 1 roomin Ezernieki, Latvia
Investment 1 room
Ezernieki, Latvia
1 Number of rooms 8 882 m²
€ 550,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir