Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Courland
  4. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Courland, Latvia

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 6 rooms in Ragaciems, Latvia
Hotel 6 rooms
Ragaciems, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 627 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 450,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir