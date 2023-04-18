Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Beverinas novads
  5. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Beverinas novads, Latvia

Revenue house To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Revenue housein Beverinas novads, Latvia
Revenue house
Beverinas novads, Latvia
8 200 m²
€ 350,000
A commercial building that can be converted to a hotel, an apartment building or office comp…

Properties features in Beverinas novads, Latvia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir