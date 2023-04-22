Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Calabria
  4. Vibo Valentia
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Vibo Valentia, Italy

Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment 10 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Investment 10 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
5 bath 380 m²
€ 500,000
The historic farmhouse is located in Pizzo, in the province of Vibo Valentia, in the region…
Investment 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Investment 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
2 bath 66 m²
€ 153,275
Share with friends
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir