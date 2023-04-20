Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Calabria
  4. Vibo Valentia
  5. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Vibo Valentia, Italy

Vibo Valentia
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Hotel 48 bedroomsin Tropea, Italy
Hotel 48 bedrooms
Tropea, Italy
49 bath 2 000 m² Number of floors 4
€ 900,000
Отель 3* находится в городе Тропеа. К услугам гостей оформленные в классическом стиле номера…
Hotel 93 bedroomsin Vibo Valentia, Italy
Hotel 93 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
93 bath 1 200 m²
€ 2,600,000
Share with Friends
Hotel 3 bedroomsin Santa Domenica, Italy
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Santa Domenica, Italy
4 bath 200 m²
€ 390,000
Share with friends
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir