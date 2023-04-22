Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. Venezia
  5. Venice

Commercial real estate in Venice, Italy

4 properties total found
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 7,500,000
IT-200618-3. Отель 3 * в ВенецииПродается Отель 3 * расположен в 5 минутах ходьбы от площади…
Commercial in Venice, Italy
Commercial
Venice, Italy
€ 2,000,000
IT-200618-7. B продаже остров у берегов ВенецииB продаже остров у берегов Венеции. Окружност…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 11,000,000
IT-200618-5. Венеция. Отель 3 *Продается 3 * Отель, Venezia, alla Ca'Doro, полностью отремон…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 13,500,000
IT-200618-6. Венеция. Отель - бутик 4 *Продается 4-звездочный отель - бутик, категория lusso…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir