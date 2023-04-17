Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Venezia, Italy

Hotel 5 bedroomsin La Favorita, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
La Favorita, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 10,500,000
IT-200618-4. Отель 4 * Венеция. МестреПродается  4 * Отель имеет 98 номеров, из которых…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 7,500,000
IT-200618-3. Отель 3 * в ВенецииПродается Отель 3 * расположен в 5 минутах ходьбы от площади…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Noventa di Piave, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Noventa di Piave, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 7,000,000
IT-200618-2. Отель 3 * в Новента-ди-ПьявеПродается 3 * Отель, расположен в Noventa di Piave,…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 11,000,000
IT-200618-5. Венеция. Отель 3 *Продается 3 * Отель, Venezia, alla Ca'Doro, полностью отремон…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 13,500,000
IT-200618-6. Венеция. Отель - бутик 4 *Продается 4-звездочный отель - бутик, категория lusso…

Properties features in Venezia, Italy

