Commercial real estate in Veneto, Italy

Commercialin Padua, Italy
Commercial
Padua, Italy
180 m²
€ 950,000
РО-241019. Ресторан под ВенециейПредлагается ресторан в прекрасном городке Падова, в часе от…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin La Favorita, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
La Favorita, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 10,500,000
IT-200618-4. Отель 4 * Венеция. МестреПродается  4 * Отель имеет 98 номеров, из которых…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 7,500,000
IT-200618-3. Отель 3 * в ВенецииПродается Отель 3 * расположен в 5 минутах ходьбы от площади…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Noventa di Piave, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Noventa di Piave, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 7,000,000
IT-200618-2. Отель 3 * в Новента-ди-ПьявеПродается 3 * Отель, расположен в Noventa di Piave,…
Commercialin Venice, Italy
Commercial
Venice, Italy
€ 2,000,000
IT-200618-7. B продаже остров у берегов ВенецииB продаже остров у берегов Венеции. Окружност…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 11,000,000
IT-200618-5. Венеция. Отель 3 *Продается 3 * Отель, Venezia, alla Ca'Doro, полностью отремон…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 13,500,000
IT-200618-6. Венеция. Отель - бутик 4 *Продается 4-звездочный отель - бутик, категория lusso…
Hotelin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Hotel
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Price on request
Hotel in the thermal resort of Abano Terma, 22 rooms, SPA, Beauty center. If desired, the ce…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Lazise, Italy
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Lazise, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 850,000
A unique property, rich in history and timeless charm right in the centre of Lazise. The bu…

