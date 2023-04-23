Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Grosseto
  5. Unione dei Comuni Montani Amiata Grossetana

Commercial real estate in Unione dei Comuni Montani Amiata Grossetana, Italy

1 property total found
Commercial in Seggiano, Italy
Commercial
Seggiano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 782 m²
€ 3,980,000
KK-1819. Великолепное поместье с тремя виллами, оливковой рощей и виноградникомЭто великолеп…
Realting.com
Go