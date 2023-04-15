Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Hotels for sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin Messina, Italy
Commercial
Messina, Italy
€ 3,155,274
The chic villa is located in Sant'Agata di Militello, Sicily. The house is decorated for the…
Commercialin Siena, Italy
Commercial
Siena, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 4,479,107
LD-1000. Продается роскошный замок в СиенеВеликолепный замок расположенный в сердце Тосканы,…
Commercialin Gaiole in Chianti, Italy
Commercial
Gaiole in Chianti, Italy
6 Number of rooms 744 m²
€ 1,692,107
KK-1317. ПОМЕСТЬЕ С ВИНОГРАДНИКОМ И ОЛИВКОВОЙ РОЩЕЙ НА ПРОДАЖУ В ГРЕВЕ-ИН-КЬЯНТИСпальни: 8 К…
Commercialin Poggio, Italy
Commercial
Poggio, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 100 m²
€ 4,976,785
LD-0374. Элитная вилла с видом на море ИталииПродажа престижной недвижимости на острове Эльб…
Commercialin Pisa, Italy
Commercial
Pisa, Italy
6 Number of rooms 522 m²
€ 1,388,523
KK-1780. Поместье на земельном участке 14,7 га с сельской виллойСреди великолепных холмов Пи…
Commercial real estatein Terni, Italy
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
22 Number of rooms 800 m²
Price on request
Castle located in a village about 6 km from the center Newly renovated especially in structu…
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
700 m²
Price on request
Workshop on several levels with housing Basement with laboratory of 240 sqm Ground floor wit…
Commercialin Montaione, Italy
Commercial
Montaione, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 3,682,821
KK-090420. Замечательная Вилла. АгротуризмЗамечательная агритуризм, начиная с 1200 года наше…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Francofonte, Italy
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Francofonte, Italy
7 bath 1 200 m²
€ 3,900,000
Share with friends
Commercial 6 roomsin Terni, Italy
Commercial 6 rooms
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 150 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1346 Property name: Casa Raisa Location: In village Town/City: Z…
Commercialin Montefioralle, Italy
Commercial
Montefioralle, Italy
6 Number of rooms 880 m²
€ 5,773,071
IT-111017. Поместье площадью 80 гектаровЭто структура с потрясающим видом на виноградники, о…
Commercialin Italy, Italy
Commercial
Italy, Italy
€ 10,707,949
The magnificent boutique hotel is located in Formia, Lazio. Just 160 km from Rome and 80 km …

