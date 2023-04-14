Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Tuscany, Italy

Florence
12
Siena
9
Grosseto
7
Greve in Chianti
4
Arezzo
3
Lucca
3
Pisa
3
Volterra
2
Show more
2 properties total found
Commercialin Pisa, Italy
Commercial
Pisa, Italy
11 m²
€ 2,800,000
The Ancient Villa of 1600 is located in San Miniato, built in the area of growth of the pres…
Commercial 6 bedroomsin Lucca, Italy
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Lucca, Italy
160 m²
€ 1,550,000
The nice complex is located in Altopasho, Tuscany. Located just 10 km from Lucca, 30 km from…

Properties features in Tuscany, Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir