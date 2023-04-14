Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Real estate for investment

Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Tuscany, Italy

Florence
1
Investment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 8 roomsin Massa Fermana, Italy
Commercial 8 rooms
Massa Fermana, Italy
8 Number of rooms 140 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N578 Property name: Casa Tibu II Location: In country Town/City: …
Hotelin Marche, Italy
Hotel
Marche, Italy
€ 10,757,897
Italy Marche San Benedetto del Tronto Hotel 4 * * * * on the first line Stunning hotel 4 * *…
Commercialin Pozzolengo, Italy
Commercial
Pozzolengo, Italy
€ 4,500,000
GA-V001281. ВИНОГРАДНИК В ЛУГАНЕ DOC В POZZOLENGOРасположенный на территории района и консор…
Commercialin Italy, Italy
Commercial
Italy, Italy
€ 10,757,897
The magnificent boutique hotel is located in Formia, Lazio. Just 160 km from Rome and 80 km …
Commercialin Lucca, Italy
Commercial
Lucca, Italy
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,850,000
LD-0161. ПИЗА, ТОСКАНА, ШИКАРНЫЙ ДОМ НА ПРОДАЖУПрестижная вилла в Италии, Тоскана, окружена …
Commercialin Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
2 500 m²
Price on request
Recently built shed of approximately 2,500 m2 on two levels (first floor for offices). Large…
Hotelin Vibo Valentia, Italy
Hotel
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Number of floors 3
€ 4,938,478
The hotel is located on the first line in the port of Vibo Marina on th…
Manufacturein Terni, Italy
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
8 686 m²
Price on request
Building plot of 8,686 sq m in area D3 with an index of 0.5 sq m / sq m, max height 10 meter…
Commercialin San Gimignano, Italy
Commercial
San Gimignano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 969 m²
€ 9,000,000
LD-1246. Роскошная вилла в сердце КьянтиВ нескольких километрах от Флоренции, в самом сердце…
Commercialin Sterpete, Italy
Commercial
Sterpete, Italy
2 500 m²
Price on request
Commercial property of 2,500 m2 fully rented (refurbished property) in an extremely interest…
Commercialin Scarlino, Italy
Commercial
Scarlino, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 9,500,000
SG-100715. Агро-туристический Комлекс с видом на мореБлагодаря своему уникальному местополо…
Commercial real estatein Terni, Italy
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
25 Number of rooms 1 300 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N922 (I) Property name: House Spina Location: In village Town/City:…

Properties features in Tuscany, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir