Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Tuscany, Italy

Florence
1
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment 5 bedroomsin Pisa, Italy
Investment 5 bedrooms
Pisa, Italy
20 Number of rooms 460 m²
Price on request
The estate in Tuscany includes a plot of about 55 hectares, the main house with an area of a…
Investment 10 bedroomsin Florence, Italy
Investment 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 3 000 m² Number of floors 3
€ 10,000,000
A unique property for sale near Florence. Unlimited license for large and small hunting a…

Properties features in Tuscany, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir