Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Tuscany, Italy

Arezzo
1
Florence
1
Livorno
1
Unione dei comuni della Versilia
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Hotelin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Hotel
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3 000 m²
Price on request
SEE ( FLORENCE, TOSKANA ) // FLOQUE FOR ROOMS 3000 KVM // VILLA 750 KV M // APART-OTEL 600 K…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Pisa, Italy
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Pisa, Italy
20 Number of rooms 800 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
SAN MINIATO // 800 KV M // 4 APARTMENT // 10 SPALES // 13 BATH ROOMS // PROFESSIONAL COOKE /…
Hotelin Siena, Italy
Hotel
Siena, Italy
Price on request
Siena ( Tuscany ) // Villa 2650 m2 // 65 ha of land // olive grove // olive oil production /…
Hotel 20 bedroomsin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 500 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
MONTAG1 > TOSKANA ( // HOTEL FOR 20 NUMBERS // HAND OF OLIVE // BASSIN // CENTER SPA // HEAD…
Hotel 18 bedroomsin Lucca, Italy
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Lucca, Italy
1 350 m²
Price on request
LUKKA // GARDEN 3.5 GA // PARTICIPANT 50 GA // OLIVATIVE HAND // MAIN VILLA // 18 SPALES // …
Hotelin Lucca, Italy
Hotel
Lucca, Italy
Price on request
The medieval estate on the hills of Lucca was transformed into profitable real estate - an a…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Arezzo, Italy
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Arezzo, Italy
6 bath 500 m²
€ 800,000
Villa in Italy & # 8212; it is a country residence in Tuscany consisting of 4 apartments dr…
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
12 bath 560 m²
€ 2,400,000
Share with friends

Properties features in Tuscany, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir