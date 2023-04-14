Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Tuscany, Italy

Florence
12
Siena
9
Grosseto
7
Greve in Chianti
4
Arezzo
3
Lucca
3
Pisa
3
Volterra
2
92 properties total found
Commercial real estatein Florence, Italy
Commercial real estate
Florence, Italy
10 Number of rooms 405 m²
€ 5,500,000
We offer a splendid portion of a house located between Ponte Vecchio, Palazzo Pitti and the …
Commercialin Siena, Italy
Commercial
Siena, Italy
2 000 000 m²
Price on request
Farm of 200.00 hectares in medium and gentle hills with lakes and clay soil. Several farmhou…
Commercialin Siena, Italy
Commercial
Siena, Italy
1 000 000 m²
Price on request
Company of 100.00 hectares with ponds. Clay-type soil. Several cottages and businesses insis…
Investment 5 bedroomsin Pisa, Italy
Investment 5 bedrooms
Pisa, Italy
20 Number of rooms 460 m²
Price on request
The estate in Tuscany includes a plot of about 55 hectares, the main house with an area of a…
Commercialin Rispescia, Italy
Commercial
Rispescia, Italy
Price on request
Offered for sale is a large estate of 50 hectares with a rare combination of wine and horse …
Commercialin Roccastrada, Italy
Commercial
Roccastrada, Italy
Price on request
In the hills of the Maremma, there is the town of Montemassi, where a picturesque castle ris…
Commercialin Anghiari, Italy
Commercial
Anghiari, Italy
6 Number of rooms 969 m²
€ 1,490,000
KK-1474. Маленькая очаровательная борго Мастер-резиденция 350 кв.мСпальни: 10 Ванные комнаты…
Commercialin Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Commercial
Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 507 m²
€ 1,400,000
KK-158. Агротуристическая ферма на продажу в ТосканеСпальни: 10 Ванные комнаты: 8 СОСТОЯНИЕ…
Commercialin Ponte a Poppi, Italy
Commercial
Ponte a Poppi, Italy
6 Number of rooms 982 m²
€ 1,850,000
KK-1196. РОСКОШНЫЕ ВИЛЛА С БАССЕЙНОМ И УЧАСТКОМ НА ПРОДАЖУ В ТОСКАНЕПрестижная вилла на прод…
Commercialin Gaiole in Chianti, Italy
Commercial
Gaiole in Chianti, Italy
6 Number of rooms 744 m²
€ 1,700,000
KK-1317. ПОМЕСТЬЕ С ВИНОГРАДНИКОМ И ОЛИВКОВОЙ РОЩЕЙ НА ПРОДАЖУ В ГРЕВЕ-ИН-КЬЯНТИСпальни: 8 К…
Commercialin Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Commercial
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
6 Number of rooms 650 m²
€ 1,700,000
KK-1858. Очень красивое поместье в БолгериCasale Расположенный в одном из самых красивых рай…
Commercialin Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Commercial
Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 1,130,000
KK-1433. В Тоскане, в Капрезе Микеланджело, продается агротуризм с бассейном и 6 га землиВ Т…
Commercialin Arezzo, Italy
Commercial
Arezzo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 870 m²
€ 1,700,000
KK-1656. ЛЕОПОЛЬДИНА С БАССЕЙНОМ НА ПРОДАЖУ, ВАЛЬДАРНО, ТОСКАНАНа холмах Вальдарно в провинц…
Commercialin Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
2 400 m²
€ 2,000,000
KK-1235. Виноградник в Тоскане Vinicola FiorentinaВ Тоскане, в холмистой местности, в 10 км …
Commercialin Castellina in Chianti, Italy
Commercial
Castellina in Chianti, Italy
590 m²
€ 1,500,000
KK-2034. Виноградник в Тоскане Black RoosterВнутренние: 590 кв.м. Экстерьер: 5,5 га Кол-во с…
Commercialin Grosseto, Italy
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 1,480,000
KK-1536. Виноградник в Тоскане Casale Le VigneВнутренние: 420 кв.м. Экстерьер: 8,0 га Спальн…
Commercialin Volterra, Italy
Commercial
Volterra, Italy
6 Number of rooms 900 m²
€ 2,350,000
KK-1722. ЗАГОРОДНАЯ ВИЛЛА С ВИНОГРАДНИКОМ И ОЛИВКОВОЙ РОЩЕЙ – ВОЛЬТЕРРА, ТОСКАНАНа холмах то…
Commercialin Pisa, Italy
Commercial
Pisa, Italy
6 Number of rooms 522 m²
€ 1,395,000
KK-1780. Поместье на земельном участке 14,7 га с сельской виллойСреди великолепных холмов Пи…
Commercialin Grosseto, Italy
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
682 m²
€ 1,350,000
KK-1465. Производство кантина с квартирой на первом этаже и виноградникамиНа окраине небольш…
Commercialin Seggiano, Italy
Commercial
Seggiano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 782 m²
€ 3,980,000
KK-1819. Великолепное поместье с тремя виллами, оливковой рощей и виноградникомЭто великолеп…
Commercialin Montaione, Italy
Commercial
Montaione, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 3,700,000
KK-090420. Замечательная Вилла. АгротуризмЗамечательная агритуризм, начиная с 1200 года наше…
Commercialin Grassina, Italy
Commercial
Grassina, Italy
6 Number of rooms 613 m²
€ 2,800,000
KK-1261. Виноградник, винодельня в ТосканеЭто поместье площадью около 41 гектара, расположен…
Commercialin Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 125 m²
€ 2,980,000
KK-1574. Виноградник, винодельня во ФлоренцииНа холмах Кьянти, между муниципалитетами Кастел…
Commercialin Greve in Chianti, Italy
Commercial
Greve in Chianti, Italy
6 Number of rooms 675 m²
€ 3,650,000
KK-1816. Виноградники, винодельня в КьянтиПродается Винодельческое хозяйство с Агротуризмом …
Commercialin Certaldo, Italy
Commercial
Certaldo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 400 m²
€ 3,000,000
KK-1158. Виноградники, винодельня в Чертальдо - провинция Флоренция - ТосканаПоместье, винод…
Commercialin Siena, Italy
Commercial
Siena, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 3,900,000
KK-1446. Виноградники на Сиенских холмах, загородный дом 19-го века с виноделнейВ прекрасном…
Commercialin Siena, Italy
Commercial
Siena, Italy
6 Number of rooms 650 m²
€ 1,850,000
KK-1636. Агротуристическое хозяйство в СиенеФермерский дом (365 квадратных метров) построен …
Commercialin Volterra, Italy
Commercial
Volterra, Italy
6 Number of rooms 790 m²
€ 1,120,000
KK-1182. Винодельческое хозяйство с Агритуризмом и Рестораном в Тоскане. ВольтерраДанная соб…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Livorno, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Livorno, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 050 m²
€ 5,000,000
LD-1184. В Ливорно выставлен на продажу отель класса люксОсобняк в стиле либерти, построенн…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Castiglioncello, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Castiglioncello, Italy
6 Number of rooms 950 m²
€ 5,000,000
LD-1305. В Кастильончелло продается отель класса люксЭксклюзивный отель у моря в Кастильонч…

