Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Tuscany
Commercial real estate in Tuscany, Italy
Florence
12
Siena
9
Grosseto
7
Greve in Chianti
4
Arezzo
3
Lucca
3
Pisa
3
Volterra
2
Bagno a Ripoli
1
Certaldo
1
Livorno
1
Pescia
1
San Giovanni Valdarno
1
Unione dei comuni della Versilia
1
Unione dei Comuni Montani Amiata Grossetana
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
92 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial real estate
Florence, Italy
10 Number of rooms
405 m²
€ 5,500,000
We offer a splendid portion of a house located between Ponte Vecchio, Palazzo Pitti and the …
Commercial
Siena, Italy
2 000 000 m²
Price on request
Farm of 200.00 hectares in medium and gentle hills with lakes and clay soil. Several farmhou…
Commercial
Siena, Italy
1 000 000 m²
Price on request
Company of 100.00 hectares with ponds. Clay-type soil. Several cottages and businesses insis…
Investment 5 bedrooms
Pisa, Italy
20 Number of rooms
460 m²
Price on request
The estate in Tuscany includes a plot of about 55 hectares, the main house with an area of a…
Commercial
Rispescia, Italy
Price on request
Offered for sale is a large estate of 50 hectares with a rare combination of wine and horse …
Commercial
Roccastrada, Italy
Price on request
In the hills of the Maremma, there is the town of Montemassi, where a picturesque castle ris…
Commercial
Anghiari, Italy
6 Number of rooms
969 m²
€ 1,490,000
KK-1474. Маленькая очаровательная борго Мастер-резиденция 350 кв.мСпальни: 10 Ванные комнаты…
Commercial
Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
507 m²
€ 1,400,000
KK-158. Агротуристическая ферма на продажу в ТосканеСпальни: 10 Ванные комнаты: 8 СОСТОЯНИЕ…
Commercial
Ponte a Poppi, Italy
6 Number of rooms
982 m²
€ 1,850,000
KK-1196. РОСКОШНЫЕ ВИЛЛА С БАССЕЙНОМ И УЧАСТКОМ НА ПРОДАЖУ В ТОСКАНЕПрестижная вилла на прод…
Commercial
Gaiole in Chianti, Italy
6 Number of rooms
744 m²
€ 1,700,000
KK-1317. ПОМЕСТЬЕ С ВИНОГРАДНИКОМ И ОЛИВКОВОЙ РОЩЕЙ НА ПРОДАЖУ В ГРЕВЕ-ИН-КЬЯНТИСпальни: 8 К…
Commercial
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
6 Number of rooms
650 m²
€ 1,700,000
KK-1858. Очень красивое поместье в БолгериCasale Расположенный в одном из самых красивых рай…
Commercial
Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
€ 1,130,000
KK-1433. В Тоскане, в Капрезе Микеланджело, продается агротуризм с бассейном и 6 га землиВ Т…
Commercial
Arezzo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
870 m²
€ 1,700,000
KK-1656. ЛЕОПОЛЬДИНА С БАССЕЙНОМ НА ПРОДАЖУ, ВАЛЬДАРНО, ТОСКАНАНа холмах Вальдарно в провинц…
Commercial
Florence, Italy
2 400 m²
€ 2,000,000
KK-1235. Виноградник в Тоскане Vinicola FiorentinaВ Тоскане, в холмистой местности, в 10 км …
Commercial
Castellina in Chianti, Italy
590 m²
€ 1,500,000
KK-2034. Виноградник в Тоскане Black RoosterВнутренние: 590 кв.м. Экстерьер: 5,5 га Кол-во с…
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
6 Number of rooms
420 m²
€ 1,480,000
KK-1536. Виноградник в Тоскане Casale Le VigneВнутренние: 420 кв.м. Экстерьер: 8,0 га Спальн…
Commercial
Volterra, Italy
6 Number of rooms
900 m²
€ 2,350,000
KK-1722. ЗАГОРОДНАЯ ВИЛЛА С ВИНОГРАДНИКОМ И ОЛИВКОВОЙ РОЩЕЙ – ВОЛЬТЕРРА, ТОСКАНАНа холмах то…
Commercial
Pisa, Italy
6 Number of rooms
522 m²
€ 1,395,000
KK-1780. Поместье на земельном участке 14,7 га с сельской виллойСреди великолепных холмов Пи…
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
682 m²
€ 1,350,000
KK-1465. Производство кантина с квартирой на первом этаже и виноградникамиНа окраине небольш…
Commercial
Seggiano, Italy
6 Number of rooms
782 m²
€ 3,980,000
KK-1819. Великолепное поместье с тремя виллами, оливковой рощей и виноградникомЭто великолеп…
Commercial
Montaione, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 3,700,000
KK-090420. Замечательная Вилла. АгротуризмЗамечательная агритуризм, начиная с 1200 года наше…
Commercial
Grassina, Italy
6 Number of rooms
613 m²
€ 2,800,000
KK-1261. Виноградник, винодельня в ТосканеЭто поместье площадью около 41 гектара, расположен…
Commercial
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 125 m²
€ 2,980,000
KK-1574. Виноградник, винодельня во ФлоренцииНа холмах Кьянти, между муниципалитетами Кастел…
Commercial
Greve in Chianti, Italy
6 Number of rooms
675 m²
€ 3,650,000
KK-1816. Виноградники, винодельня в КьянтиПродается Винодельческое хозяйство с Агротуризмом …
Commercial
Certaldo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 400 m²
€ 3,000,000
KK-1158. Виноградники, винодельня в Чертальдо - провинция Флоренция - ТосканаПоместье, винод…
Commercial
Siena, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
€ 3,900,000
KK-1446. Виноградники на Сиенских холмах, загородный дом 19-го века с виноделнейВ прекрасном…
Commercial
Siena, Italy
6 Number of rooms
650 m²
€ 1,850,000
KK-1636. Агротуристическое хозяйство в СиенеФермерский дом (365 квадратных метров) построен …
Commercial
Volterra, Italy
6 Number of rooms
790 m²
€ 1,120,000
KK-1182. Винодельческое хозяйство с Агритуризмом и Рестораном в Тоскане. ВольтерраДанная соб…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Livorno, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 050 m²
€ 5,000,000
LD-1184. В Ливорно выставлен на продажу отель класса люксОсобняк в стиле либерти, построенн…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Castiglioncello, Italy
6 Number of rooms
950 m²
€ 5,000,000
LD-1305. В Кастильончелло продается отель класса люксЭксклюзивный отель у моря в Кастильонч…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Tuscany, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map