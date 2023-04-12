Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Italy

15 properties total found
Hotelin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Hotel
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Price on request
Hotel in the thermal resort of Abano Terma, 22 rooms, SPA, Beauty center. If desired, the ce…
Hotelin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Hotel
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Price on request
Commercial real estatein Marche, Italy
Commercial real estate
Marche, Italy
90 Number of rooms 5 200 m²
€ 14,000,000
Italy Marche Elite hotel with vineyards and the beach Unique facility: an incredible villa-b…
Hotel 48 bedroomsin Tropea, Italy
Hotel 48 bedrooms
Tropea, Italy
49 bath 2 000 m² Number of floors 4
€ 900,000
Отель 3* находится в городе Тропеа. К услугам гостей оформленные в классическом стиле номера…
Hotel 32 bedroomsin Staletti, Italy
Hotel 32 bedrooms
Staletti, Italy
32 bath 3 000 m²
€ 9,800,000
Мотель Копанелло расположен в Копанелло, коммуны Сталетти, со своей знаменитой панорамной те…
Investment 10 bedroomsin Pizzo, Italy
Investment 10 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
5 bath 380 m²
€ 500,000
The historic farmhouse is located in Pizzo, in the province of Vibo Valentia, in the region…
Hotel 48 bedroomsin Tarquinia, Italy
Hotel 48 bedrooms
Tarquinia, Italy
48 bath 1 650 m²
€ 3,500,000
Hotel 93 bedroomsin Vibo Valentia, Italy
Hotel 93 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
93 bath 1 200 m²
€ 2,600,000
Investment 3 bedroomsin Zambrone, Italy
Investment 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
2 bath 66 m²
€ 153,275
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Staletti, Italy
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Staletti, Italy
8 bath 600 m²
€ 600,000
The 4-star hotel is located near the coast of the Ionian Sea in Staletti, between the citie…
Hotel 3 bedroomsin Santa Domenica, Italy
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Santa Domenica, Italy
4 bath 200 m²
€ 390,000
Commercialin Italy, Italy
Commercial
Italy, Italy
€ 12,000,000
The magnificent boutique hotel is located in Formia, Lazio. Just 160 km from Rome and 80 km …
Commercialin Messina, Italy
Commercial
Messina, Italy
€ 3,500,000
The chic villa is located in Sant'Agata di Militello, Sicily. The house is decorated for the…
Commercialin Pisa, Italy
Commercial
Pisa, Italy
11 m²
€ 2,800,000
The Ancient Villa of 1600 is located in San Miniato, built in the area of growth of the pres…
Commercial 6 bedroomsin Lucca, Italy
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Lucca, Italy
160 m²
€ 1,550,000
The nice complex is located in Altopasho, Tuscany. Located just 10 km from Lucca, 30 km from…

