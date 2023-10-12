Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Italy
  4. San Miniato
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in San Miniato, Italy

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Miniato, Italy
Manufacture with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Miniato, Italy
Area 2 100 m²
Share with friends
€2,80M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir