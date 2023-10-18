Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Italy
  4. Provincia di Trento
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Provincia di Trento, Italy

Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Predazzo, Italy
Shop 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Predazzo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
This is a pizzeria restaurant located in the center of Predazzo, in the heart of the Dolomit…
€598,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir