Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Italy
  4. Porto Recanati

Commercial real estate in Porto Recanati, Italy

1 property total found
Hotel 55 rooms in Porto Recanati, Italy
Hotel 55 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 55
Area 3 000 m²
38-room hotel with two restaurant stairs and 5000 square meters of area for parking Two buil…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir