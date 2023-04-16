Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Pisa, Italy

Investment 5 bedroomsin Pisa, Italy
Investment 5 bedrooms
Pisa, Italy
20 Number of rooms 460 m²
Price on request
The estate in Tuscany includes a plot of about 55 hectares, the main house with an area of a…
Commercialin Volterra, Italy
Commercial
Volterra, Italy
6 Number of rooms 900 m²
€ 2,350,000
KK-1722. ЗАГОРОДНАЯ ВИЛЛА С ВИНОГРАДНИКОМ И ОЛИВКОВОЙ РОЩЕЙ – ВОЛЬТЕРРА, ТОСКАНАНа холмах то…
Commercialin Pisa, Italy
Commercial
Pisa, Italy
6 Number of rooms 522 m²
€ 1,395,000
KK-1780. Поместье на земельном участке 14,7 га с сельской виллойСреди великолепных холмов Пи…
Commercialin Volterra, Italy
Commercial
Volterra, Italy
6 Number of rooms 790 m²
€ 1,120,000
KK-1182. Винодельческое хозяйство с Агритуризмом и Рестораном в Тоскане. ВольтерраДанная соб…
Commercialin Castelnuovo di Val di Cecina, Italy
Commercial
Castelnuovo di Val di Cecina, Italy
210 m²
€ 2,000,000
KK-CS127. Эксклюзивное поместье в 15 километрах от моряВсего в 12 км от Чечины, на панорамно…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin Pisa, Italy
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Pisa, Italy
4 Number of rooms 900 m²
€ 2,250,000
LD-1027. СЕЛЬСКИЙ ДОМ ПРОДАЕТСЯ В ТОСКАНЕРасположенная на вершине холма, увенчивающего долин…
Commercialin Pisa, Italy
Commercial
Pisa, Italy
6 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 2,500,000
LD-3356. Очаровательная вилла в ВольтерреВ живописной провинции Пизы, в Вольтерре, выставлен…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Pisa, Italy
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Pisa, Italy
20 Number of rooms 800 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
SAN MINIATO // 800 KV M // 4 APARTMENT // 10 SPALES // 13 BATH ROOMS // PROFESSIONAL COOKE /…
Manufacturein La Serra, Italy
Manufacture
La Serra, Italy
2 100 m²
€ 2,800,000
Commercialin Lajatico, Italy
Commercial
Lajatico, Italy
4 bath 320 m²
€ 3,700,000
The property in Tuscany includes a lovely typical Tuscan house with a swimming pool, locate…
Commercialin Pisa, Italy
Commercial
Pisa, Italy
11 m²
€ 2,800,000
The Ancient Villa of 1600 is located in San Miniato, built in the area of growth of the pres…
Commercial real estatein Pisa, Italy
Commercial real estate
Pisa, Italy
560 m²
€ 2,400,000
The beautiful hotel is in the heart of Tuscany, an hour from the city of Pisa, Tuscany. The …

Properties features in Pisa, Italy

