Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Pistoia
  5. Pescia

Commercial real estate in Pescia, Italy

1 property total found
Commercialin Collodi, Italy
Commercial
Collodi, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 274 m²
€ 4,000,000
FP-T913. Сельскохозяйственное предприятие в Граньяно (Gragnano)Сельскохозяйственное предприя…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir