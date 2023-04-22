Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Pesaro e Urbino, Italy

Hotel 115 rooms in Pesaro, Italy
Hotel 115 rooms
Pesaro, Italy
115 Number of rooms
Price on request
Four-star hotel facing the sea with 115 rooms, restaurant, conference room, etc
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Gradara, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Gradara, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 000 m²
€ 3,000,000
BG-181115. Уникальный исторический объект, отель в ГрадараХарактеристики комплекса, общая пл…
