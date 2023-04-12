Show property on map Show properties list
  Italy

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Italy

10 properties total found
Hotel 15 bedroomsin Carpeneto, Italy
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Carpeneto, Italy
16 bath 1 167 m²
€ 4,000,000
4 star hotel villa is located in the picturesque medieval town of Carpeneto. The hotel has …
Hotel 32 bedroomsin Staletti, Italy
Hotel 32 bedrooms
Staletti, Italy
32 bath 3 000 m²
€ 9,800,000
Мотель Копанелло расположен в Копанелло, коммуны Сталетти, со своей знаменитой панорамной те…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Arezzo, Italy
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Arezzo, Italy
6 bath 500 m²
€ 800,000
Villa in Italy & # 8212; it is a country residence in Tuscany consisting of 4 apartments dr…
Investment 10 bedroomsin Pizzo, Italy
Investment 10 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
5 bath 380 m²
€ 500,000
The historic farmhouse is located in Pizzo, in the province of Vibo Valentia, in the region…
Manufacturein Passo Cordone, Italy
Manufacture
Passo Cordone, Italy
5 074 m²
€ 2,000,000
A modern complex consisting of 2 nearby enterprises is sold. The businesses are located in L…
Commercialin Lajatico, Italy
Commercial
Lajatico, Italy
4 bath 320 m²
€ 3,700,000
The property in Tuscany includes a lovely typical Tuscan house with a swimming pool, locate…
Hotel 52 bedroomsin Dorio, Italy
Hotel 52 bedrooms
Dorio, Italy
52 bath Number of floors 3
€ 8,000,000
Hotel 93 bedroomsin Vibo Valentia, Italy
Hotel 93 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
93 bath 1 200 m²
€ 2,600,000
Investment 3 bedroomsin Zambrone, Italy
Investment 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
2 bath 66 m²
€ 153,275
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Staletti, Italy
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Staletti, Italy
8 bath 600 m²
€ 600,000
The 4-star hotel is located near the coast of the Ionian Sea in Staletti, between the citie…

