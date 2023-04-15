Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Metropolitan City of Florence
  5. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

Florence
1
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Revenue house 10 bedroomsin Florence, Italy
Revenue house 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 1 065 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,900,000
Residential building, built in the years 1865–1897.sol. architect Narcisso Frosali commissio…

Properties features in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir