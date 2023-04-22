Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sicily
  4. Messina

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Messina, Italy

1 property total found
Commercial in Messina, Italy
Commercial
Messina, Italy
€ 3,500,000
The chic villa is located in Sant'Agata di Militello, Sicily. The house is decorated for the…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir