Realting.com
Italy
Tuscany
Lucca
Commercial real estate in Lucca, Italy
Lucca
3
Unione dei comuni della Versilia
1
Clear all
7 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Lucca, Italy
6 Number of rooms
608 m²
€ 5,400,000
LD-0645. Продается агротуристическое хозяйство с просторной виллойСреди пышной зелени холмов…
Commercial
Lucca, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 280 m²
€ 2,500,000
LD-0352. Роскошная вилла XVIII века окруженная зелеными холмамиВ Тоскане, в городе Лукка, ок…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 11,000,000
TIV-00885.00002. Уютный отель 4* у берегов Тосканы4* отель в очень тихом районе города в 200…
Commercial
Lucca, Italy
6 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 1,850,000
LD-0161. ПИЗА, ТОСКАНА, ШИКАРНЫЙ ДОМ НА ПРОДАЖУПрестижная вилла в Италии, Тоскана, окружена …
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Lucca, Italy
1 350 m²
Price on request
LUKKA // GARDEN 3.5 GA // PARTICIPANT 50 GA // OLIVATIVE HAND // MAIN VILLA // 18 SPALES // …
Hotel
Lucca, Italy
Price on request
The medieval estate on the hills of Lucca was transformed into profitable real estate - an a…
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Lucca, Italy
160 m²
€ 1,550,000
The nice complex is located in Altopasho, Tuscany. Located just 10 km from Lucca, 30 km from…
Properties features in Lucca, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
