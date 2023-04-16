Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Lucca

Commercial real estate in Lucca, Italy

Lucca
3
Unione dei comuni della Versilia
1
7 properties total found
Commercialin Lucca, Italy
Commercial
Lucca, Italy
6 Number of rooms 608 m²
€ 5,400,000
LD-0645. Продается агротуристическое хозяйство с просторной виллойСреди пышной зелени холмов…
Commercialin Lucca, Italy
Commercial
Lucca, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 280 m²
€ 2,500,000
LD-0352. Роскошная вилла XVIII века окруженная зелеными холмамиВ Тоскане, в городе Лукка, ок…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 11,000,000
TIV-00885.00002. Уютный отель 4* у берегов Тосканы4* отель в очень тихом районе города в 200…
Commercialin Lucca, Italy
Commercial
Lucca, Italy
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,850,000
LD-0161. ПИЗА, ТОСКАНА, ШИКАРНЫЙ ДОМ НА ПРОДАЖУПрестижная вилла в Италии, Тоскана, окружена …
Hotel 18 bedroomsin Lucca, Italy
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Lucca, Italy
1 350 m²
Price on request
LUKKA // GARDEN 3.5 GA // PARTICIPANT 50 GA // OLIVATIVE HAND // MAIN VILLA // 18 SPALES // …
Hotelin Lucca, Italy
Hotel
Lucca, Italy
Price on request
The medieval estate on the hills of Lucca was transformed into profitable real estate - an a…
Commercial 6 bedroomsin Lucca, Italy
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Lucca, Italy
160 m²
€ 1,550,000
The nice complex is located in Altopasho, Tuscany. Located just 10 km from Lucca, 30 km from…

Properties features in Lucca, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir