Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Italy
  4. Lecco

Commercial real estate in Lecco, Italy

1 property total found
Hotel 52 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dorio, Italy
Hotel 52 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dorio, Italy
Bedrooms 52
Bathrooms count 52
Number of floors 3
Поделиться с друзьями
€8,00M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir