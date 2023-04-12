Italy
Italy
Hotels
Pool Hotels for sale in Italy
18 properties total found
Hotel 31 bedroom
Italy, Italy
50 Number of rooms
3 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
SAN JIMINIANO ( SIENA, TOSKANA ) // FILM OF ROOMS 2100 KV M // PARTICIPATION 73.3 GA // 31 S…
Hotel
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3 000 m²
Price on request
SEE ( FLORENCE, TOSKANA ) // FLOQUE FOR ROOMS 3000 KVM // VILLA 750 KV M // APART-OTEL 600 K…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Pisa, Italy
20 Number of rooms
800 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
SAN MINIATO // 800 KV M // 4 APARTMENT // 10 SPALES // 13 BATH ROOMS // PROFESSIONAL COOKE /…
Hotel
Siena, Italy
Price on request
Siena ( Tuscany ) // Villa 2650 m2 // 65 ha of land // olive grove // olive oil production /…
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
MONTAG1 > TOSKANA ( // HOTEL FOR 20 NUMBERS // HAND OF OLIVE // BASSIN // CENTER SPA // HEAD…
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Italy, Italy
700 m²
Price on request
Incisa Val D & # 39; Arno ( Chianti ) // Villa with an area of 700 m2 // 16 bedrooms // 17 b…
Hotel
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Price on request
Hotel in the thermal resort of Abano Terma, 22 rooms, SPA, Beauty center. If desired, the ce…
Hotel
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Price on request
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Lucca, Italy
1 350 m²
Price on request
LUKKA // GARDEN 3.5 GA // PARTICIPANT 50 GA // OLIVATIVE HAND // MAIN VILLA // 18 SPALES // …
Hotel
Lucca, Italy
Price on request
The medieval estate on the hills of Lucca was transformed into profitable real estate - an a…
Hotel
Italy, Italy
4 200 m²
Price on request
San Gimignano ( Siena, Tuscany ) // Home villa 1600 sq m // 8 bedrooms // 11 bathrooms // To…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Francofonte, Italy
7 bath
1 200 m²
€ 3,900,000
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Carpeneto, Italy
16 bath
1 167 m²
€ 4,000,000
4 star hotel villa is located in the picturesque medieval town of Carpeneto. The hotel has …
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Arezzo, Italy
6 bath
500 m²
€ 800,000
Villa in Italy & # 8212; it is a country residence in Tuscany consisting of 4 apartments dr…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
12 bath
560 m²
€ 2,400,000
Hotel 52 bedrooms
Dorio, Italy
52 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 8,000,000
Hotel 48 bedrooms
Tarquinia, Italy
48 bath
1 650 m²
€ 3,500,000
Hotel 93 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
93 bath
1 200 m²
€ 2,600,000
Regions with properties for sale
Lazio
Tuscany
Lombardy
Rome
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Marche
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Abruzzo
Veneto
Calabria
Como
Bergamo
Venice
Pesaro e Urbino
Piemont
Sicily
Arezzo
Florence
Giulianova
Properties features in Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
